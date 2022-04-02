Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,945 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

