Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.00. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 63,082 shares.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

