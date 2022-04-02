Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.17

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.17 and traded as high as C$3.75. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 2,220,467 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCW shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.97.

The stock has a market cap of C$928.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.17.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

