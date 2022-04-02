TriumphX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $149,493.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $149,493.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00108750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

