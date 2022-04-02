Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $275,214.07 and $471.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,395.01 or 0.99934679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00067261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00028834 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002315 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.