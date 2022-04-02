True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 17,045 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $447.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

