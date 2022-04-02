TrueFi Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $131.01 million and $9.91 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00108785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

