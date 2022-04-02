U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of USB opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.