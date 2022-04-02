U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after acquiring an additional 179,985 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

