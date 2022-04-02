Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $1.13 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.00246298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

