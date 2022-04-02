UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNCRY. Societe Generale cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY opened at $5.53 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.