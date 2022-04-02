UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Tops $370.45 on Major Exchanges

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. UniCrypt has a market cap of $11.53 million and $87,298.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $370.45 or 0.00807417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

