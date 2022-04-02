Unido EP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $65,718.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $65,718.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.39 or 0.07528145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,916.37 or 0.99978729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046057 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 53,707,011 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

