Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $6.94 on Top Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $28.98 million and approximately $23.49 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $6.94 or 0.00015073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,729,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

