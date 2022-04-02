Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNPRF shares. Nord/LB lowered shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

