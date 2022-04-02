United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,132.98 ($14.84). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,124.50 ($14.73), with a volume of 2,295,174 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UU shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,063.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Liam Butterworth bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.57) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($40,712.60). Insiders purchased a total of 3,034 shares of company stock worth $3,144,074 in the last three months.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

