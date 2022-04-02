UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,672 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of UroGen Pharma worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,615,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $182.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. On average, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.