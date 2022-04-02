VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Trading Up 2.6%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 524.74 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 524.74 ($6.87). Approximately 252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511.50 ($6.70).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 380 ($4.98) to GBX 405 ($5.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £303.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.