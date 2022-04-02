Vai Price Tops $0.94 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $53.87 million and approximately $69,274.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vai has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.28 or 0.07497224 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.96 or 0.99874682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

