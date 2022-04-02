Vai (VAI) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.25 million and approximately $35,990.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002045 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.73 or 0.07512187 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.55 or 0.99791579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00045902 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

