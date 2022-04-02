Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) is one of 934 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vallon Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 -$9.30 million -1.26 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.88 billion $247.60 million -2.03

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vallon Pharmaceuticals. Vallon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5937 20420 42824 849 2.55

Vallon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 562.98%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.76%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.14% -83.20% Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,331.18% -138.74% -12.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy. It also develops ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of Ritalin. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

