Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 15,933 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1,059.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of REGI opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

