Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 43,073 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $17.07 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.