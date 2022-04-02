Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,696 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $61,799,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Alcoa Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.