Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,634 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.20% of Energy Recovery worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 146,025 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 20.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

