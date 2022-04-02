Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 8,984 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period.

NYSE BYM opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

