Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.58 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

