Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.15 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE NI opened at $32.08 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $32.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

