Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.37 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $116.99 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

