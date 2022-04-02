Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.56 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

Shares of GNRC opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

