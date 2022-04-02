Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.20% of PureCycle Technologies worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler bought 714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

