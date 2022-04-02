Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 783.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $429.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.86 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,158,650. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.10.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

