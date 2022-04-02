Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $2.13 Million in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 165,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.34% of Stronghold Digital Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). Equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.