Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $2.23 Million in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 335,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Mawson Infrastructure Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter worth approximately $14,065,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $360.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

