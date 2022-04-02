Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

