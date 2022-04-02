Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 13,120 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 37,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

