Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,518 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Fiserv by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 59,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

