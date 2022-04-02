Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 27,962 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.48% of CleanSpark worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 1,760.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 249,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.97 and a beta of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $41.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $37,531.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

