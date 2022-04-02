Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,865 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $31,505,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after buying an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,548,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after buying an additional 247,490 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

