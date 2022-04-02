Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 993 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $158.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.51. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

