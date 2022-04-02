Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $116.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. Garmin’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

