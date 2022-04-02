Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,394 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.36% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at $100,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

MUA stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $17.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

