Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 30,743 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,743 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $329.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

