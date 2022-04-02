Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,687 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 295.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 133,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 119,832 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after acquiring an additional 116,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ROCK. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $96.33.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.