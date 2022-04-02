Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 56 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,367.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,313.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2,358.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.