Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,009 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,173 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,702 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CBRE Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

WYNN opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

