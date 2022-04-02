Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 279,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Bakkt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bakkt alerts:

BKKT opened at $6.26 on Friday. Bakkt Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Bakkt (Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.