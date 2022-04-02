Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Worthington Industries worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $51.06 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

