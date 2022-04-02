VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter.

