VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.443 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $80.85.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.